Stephens connects with Toney on double pass as Florida knocks off No. 22 Mississippi State
Video Details
Moral Stephens finds Kadarius Toney on a double pass for the only touchdown of the game as Florida knocks off Mississippi State 13-6.
ANNOUNCER 1: Moving on the perimeter, A good job by P. Rod to secure.
ANNOUNCER 2: Once again at 15 yards. They're at the 20 yard line. This is gonna be a double pass. Tony to the end zone. Caught. Touchdown. Moral Stevens is there to catch it in.
[TRIUMPHANT MUSIC PLAYING]
[CROWD CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: The former quarterback Kadarius Tony with the toss. The Gators on top, 9 to 6.
