ANNOUNCER 1: Moving on the perimeter, A good job by P. Rod to secure.

ANNOUNCER 2: Once again at 15 yards. They're at the 20 yard line. This is gonna be a double pass. Tony to the end zone. Caught. Touchdown. Moral Stevens is there to catch it in.

[TRIUMPHANT MUSIC PLAYING]

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: The former quarterback Kadarius Tony with the toss. The Gators on top, 9 to 6.