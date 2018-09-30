Stephens connects with Toney on double pass as Florida knocks off No. 22 Mississippi State
Video Details
Moral Stephens finds Kadarius Toney on a double pass for the only touchdown of the game as Florida knocks off Mississippi State 13-6.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices