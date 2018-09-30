Penn State WR’s one-handed snag is a must-see catch-of-the-year candidate
Everyone's doing their best OBJ impression on Saturday! Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson comes up with a catch-of-the-year candidate early against Ohio State.
ANNOUNCER 1: McSorley steps up. First downfield shot. Jump ball, and Johnson goes up and makes a spectacular one handed catch over Damon Arnett. That's the kind of one on one battle they have to win.
ANNOUNCER 2: I mean, that's catch of the year through five weeks. Are you kidding me? Watch him extend and one hand that football. 6-4, 225. Damon Arnett in pretty good position. But there's nothing he can do about that. That is a big receiver going up and making a play with one hand.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices