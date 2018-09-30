ANNOUNCER 1: McSorley steps up. First downfield shot. Jump ball, and Johnson goes up and makes a spectacular one handed catch over Damon Arnett. That's the kind of one on one battle they have to win.

ANNOUNCER 2: I mean, that's catch of the year through five weeks. Are you kidding me? Watch him extend and one hand that football. 6-4, 225. Damon Arnett in pretty good position. But there's nothing he can do about that. That is a big receiver going up and making a play with one hand.