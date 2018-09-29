ANNOUNCER: --out, but he did recover it.

[CROWD SHOUTING OUT]

Hicks boots it away with D'Shawn Jamison back deep, backing up to his 10. He's got a lane. Stopped on a dime. Great blocking in a convoy.

Can the kicker make the play? Maybe not. D'Shawn Jamison will take it to the house. Touchdown.

[WHISTLE BLOWS]

ANNOUNCER: First down for Texas. This is a critical moment now for the K-State defense.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

How about this? It's wide open. Ehlinger's got it on the throwback. And he's stopped at the five-yard line.

The ball hung up. Da'Quan Patton made the stop. Watson made the throw. And it hung up in the air just a little. But in that--

Yeah. They're clicking now. You can tell.

Ehlinger, [INAUDIBLE]. Got it. Johnson, touchdown.

[CROWD CHEERING]

PLAYER: Get up. Get up.

ANNOUNCER: Shelley battling him for it.

MAN: Touchdown, touchdown. [INAUDIBLE]

ANNOUNCER: But the call is touchdown on the field.

ANNOUNCER: More like an 80-20 ball.

[CHUCKLING]

When you've got a 6'5" guy out there that can go up and climb the ladder and pluck it out, that's his, man. That's 50-50. Forget about that. He owns it.

Let's see him high-point that ball. At the top of the flight of the ball, he goes and plucks it out of the air. That's the difference between this Texas team and last year. It's leadership.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah. Smart move by those two guys.

[CROWD CHEERING]

This could be a safety.

[CROWD CHEERING]

Oh, the ball is out.

ANNOUNCER: He fumbled it forward.

ANNOUNCER: And I bel-- well, Frantz is on top of it. And that may have--

ANNOUNCER: Yeah. That's definitely a safety to me.

ANNOUNCER: --still call it a safety. Omenihu, who had his arms wrapped around him, will wait and see if that is, in fact, the call.

- The ruling on the field was that the quarterback's knee was down with the ball in the end zone, safety.

[CROWD CHEERING]

PLAYER: Go.

[GRUNTING]

ANNOUNCER: All right. So you got 'em.

ANNOUNCER: It's wide open.

ANNOUNCER: Oh, he dropped it. Wow.

ANNOUNCER: Adam Harter had it and dropped it. And that sums up the offensive woes of this Kansas State team. And he had it in his hip pocket.

PLAYER: Hut! Go!

ANNOUNCER: Was he looking for a run? Yes, he was. And--

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: He scored. We got that.

ANNOUNCER: Touchdown. Yes, there it is. The passer turned runner. And you called it, Spencer T.

ANNOUNCER: Oh, I would love that [INAUDIBLE] blocked this and come around to the left.

ANNOUNCER: There he comes, right at ya.

[CROWD CHEERING]

It is up and over and touchdown.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] Texas only 1 of 4 on third down conversions this half.

ANNOUNCER: They're going empty. Let's see if there's enough confidence in this back end of K-State to play man and still affect the rush. This is a big gamble for K-State.

ANNOUNCER: Wildcats bring four. Pass over the middle, caught.

ANNOUNCER: Yep.

ANNOUNCER: Collin Johnson-- well, we had not heard from him this second half. But that was a huge pitch and catch to the junior from San Jose.

ANNOUNCER: [INAUDIBLE] . It's all part of a larger narrative, and we can't forget that.

[CROWD RUMBLING]

ANNOUNCER: Second and 6. Ehlinger will keep it. It's another first down, and the clock goes tick, tick, tick, tick, tick as you're down to the 20-yard line.

And now you're at 132. 29 of 36 in the air. He's going to take a knee. It's, uh, game over.

ANNOUNCER: Yep.

ANNOUNCER: K-State can stop it once, and that's it. And he knows. Did you see that look?

[CHUCKLING]

He took the deepest breath a head coach could take.

ANNOUNCER: This was an important win. It's an inflection point, Tim, for the program.

ANNOUNCER: Well, Kansas State will not utilize that time out, and the game is over. Texas moves ahead to 4 and 1. Kansas State drops to 2 and 3.

- We stuck to the game plan, which was try to keep their offense off the field as much as we could. We slowed the game down a little bit, offensively. We didn't hit as many big plays on offense, but we dinked and dumped them a little bit.

And we ran the ball well at times ran it enough there. We only had, I think, eight possessions on offense. So we tried to make the most of them.