McKenzie Milton hooks up with Adrian Killins for 71-yard touchdown as No. 13 UCF crushes Pittsburgh
McKenzie Milton finds Adrian Killins for 71-yard touchdown pass as UCF takes down Pittsburgh 45-14
ANNOUNCER: Anderson in motion. Milton over the middle. Wide open Killins, nobody's going to stop him, I'll tell you right now. Touchdown UCF, one of the fastest guys in the nation, Adrian Killins, 71 yards.
ANNOUNCER: And if you're a Pitt fan, you heard them talk about that T chute that North Carolina ran against them last week, and that's exactly what UCF does right here as Adrian Killins comes out of the back field right down the seam. It's a mismatch to one of the fastest guys in college football. Milton puts it on him, and you're not going to catch Adrian Killins.
ANNOUNCER: Two-time Florida High School state champion in the 200 meter dash.
