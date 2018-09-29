ANNOUNCER 1: All on the right, and you've got one-on-one coverage over at the top of the screen. They're gonna take a shot down to-- oh, my goodness.

ANNOUNCER 2: One-handed catch.

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, my goodness. Davion Davis. Made that look easy, and a pickup of 20. Wow.

ANNOUNCER 2: Robert Rochell had outstanding coverage on Davion Davis, and he absolutely goes up and makes a highlight reel catch.