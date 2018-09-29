Sam Houston State WR channels his inner OBJ with ludicrous one-handed catch
Video Details
Wait, what? Or, more precisely, HOW?! Sam Houston State wide receiver Davion Davis channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. on this ridiculous, one-handed catch of the year candidate.
ANNOUNCER 1: All on the right, and you've got one-on-one coverage over at the top of the screen. They're gonna take a shot down to-- oh, my goodness.
ANNOUNCER 2: One-handed catch.
ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, my goodness. Davion Davis. Made that look easy, and a pickup of 20. Wow.
ANNOUNCER 2: Robert Rochell had outstanding coverage on Davion Davis, and he absolutely goes up and makes a highlight reel catch.
