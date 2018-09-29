ANNOUNCER: 41 yards per punt on the season. A line drive spiral and a fair catch. Called fumble back at the 12, scooped up. And they're going to mark it about the 9-yard line.

Play clock winding all the way down to four. Murray, touchdown Sooners. Morris with the grab.

[MARCHING BAND PLAYING]

All day to throw for Murray. Down the middle, what a grab. Touchdown Sooners. Calcaterra going up.

[MARCHING BAND PLAYING]

Nice fake. Wide open room service. Touchdown Sooners. Lee Morris with his second one of the afternoon.

ANNOUNCER: What a great player Lee Morris has been for us. I think 90% of his catches are touchdowns.

ANNOUNCER: Beyond what we did a moment ago. Quick [INAUDIBLE] screen complete. There's the speed. Hollywood, show time.

ANNOUNCER: Such an explosive play maker when the football's in his hands.

ANNOUNCER: Second and seven, under four and a half minutes to go. One on one on the edge, and they got a miss from Brown. Hollywood up to no good. Touchdown Sooners.

ANNOUNCER: I'd buy into 4-2. I'll buy it.

ANNOUNCER: Yeah? Low 4-2s. The slight hesitation he made gave him the open space, and then you give that guy open space, forget about it.