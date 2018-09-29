REPORTER 1: Lazzaro will get a pitch from Ward, going up top. Looking, and he's got his man. It's Childress. Flags on the play, but a big strike here for the Chippewas on the first play from scrimmage.

REPORTER 2: He could be all over the place.

REPORTER 1: Trips formation to the right of Lewerke on second and goal. Lewerke, for the end zone. Intercepted, in the end zone by Bunting. And another stop for the Chippewas. A big takeaway there, after 48 a year ago.

Lazzaro, looking to throw again. Ball's tipped, and intercepted at the 35 yard line. And look who makes good on that penalty. It's David Dowell. First interception for Dowell. 29 yards on the return.

Down the keep, it's Lewerke. Touchdown, Michigan State. 20 yard carry by Brian Lewerke. He brings home his eight touchdown of the year.

Lewerke, with Jefferson protecting, throws wide open, targets White. 15, inside the 10. A leaping catch for Cody White, who had the most reception yards for a true freshmen in school history last season. 24 more yards for his career on that.

Left of Lewerke here. Third down.

When to run. Dives in the end zone. Touchdown, Michigan State. Second of the day for Lewerke. That one's from five yards out.

REPORTER 2: Make that play with his legs. And a great job selling out. That's how you become a leader for your team.

REPORTER 3: Second down after the loss.

REPORTER 1: There's Davis. Spins off the man. Jukes another. Almost to the end zone. He's going to be just short. Xavier Crawford made the play to stop him from taking it to the house.

Welch in motion, faking to him, give to Hayward. He flips his way into the end zone. Touchdown, Spartans.

REPORTER 3: Definitely see your team continue to put up points here in the second half.

REPORTER 1: Off the lateral, Lewerke throws wide open. Caught on the far side. And the youngster Nelson, not like it's a first down, but a pretty good lick at the end of play as well. 19 on the game.

Lewerke gives it to Jefferson. Plows into the end zone. Touchdown, Michigan State. And there it is, La'Darius Jefferson's first career touchdown on a two yard run.

Longest drive of the day for the Chippewas. Lazzaro to the end zone. Caught. Touchdown, Central Michigan. Julian Hicks with his second touch down of the season.

REPORTER 2: Last time they ran this triangle office here, they ran that option stuff.

REPORTER 1: Lazzaro pitches it out to Ward. He wants to throw. End zone, Poljan. Touchdown, Chippewas.

[CHEERING]

29 yards on the stripe to the former starting quarterback, Tony Poljan. And here in his home town.

[CHEERING]

Crawford closing, pitches ahead to Heyward. Leaps over Freeman and he's got a first down. He got over the top of Reed, excuse me, and gets 12 on the play.