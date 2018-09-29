- Lawrence shifts out, Wildcat, they follow those big bodies. Into the end zone goes Travis Etienne.

Dungey has not been a running threat today. He's rushed just 4 yards. Throws it deep, and a juggling catch made by Taj Harris. And he's out of bounds deep in Clemson territory for the first down.

- --follow him. He'll get you where you need to go. Dungey follows him into the end zone. Touchdown, and Syracuse reclaims the lead midway through the second quarter.

- You know, Brian Ward said, when Clemson lines up, our players yell, Renfrow run, Renfrow run. They kind of feel like they know when it's coming. Lawrence stayed alive a long time.

[WHISTLE]

And did well to get back near the line of scrimmage.

- He's not good.

- And now, he is not getting up.

- Their two catches today, more pressure from Syracuse. Brice steps away from it, down the field, and caught! Hunter Renfrow does make a play inside the 30-yard line.

They're trying to pressure Eric Dungey. He was given time, and he throws an interception! AJ Terrell out of bounds.

Will Dungey follow him? Dungey keeps the ball, got denied originally and then got in for a Syracuse touchdown!

Etienne the running back, and he takes it through the middle, breaks a couple of tackles, and scores a touchdown for Clemson!

Clemson has all the time it needs to kick a field goal or score a touchdown, and they score the touchdown. Travis Etienne walks in, 94 yards.

- Syracuse did not take the timeout after the penalty.

- Look out.

- Pressure! Dungey blasted off the corner by Xavier Thomas!