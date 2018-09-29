[CHEERING] - Empty set here, on third and goal. He's gonna go up top, throws a fade, caught. Michael Ezeike, touchdown, UCLA.

[CHEERING]

Montez steps up. He's looking for Shenault. He's wide open. Touchdown, Shenault, 57 yards.

You're gonna see Shenault running scot-free. There's no other way to explain that.

Kelly in the back field, alongside DTR, he's gonna throw it. He's looking up top for the tight end, Caleb Wilson. And that's incomplete.

--in the backfield. MacIntyre's in as a receiver. Usually, they look for him around this area. That's complete.

Laviska Shenault makes the catch, as he goes up high. That's a first down.

Kyle Evans in the backfield. Montez keeps it, right side, cuts back, from the end zone. Touchdown, Colorado! Steven Montez.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

And make that eight straight. And the Bruins now, just a point behind Colorado.

And this is gonna be from 40 yards out. He hit one from 50, a career long for him. He's two for two tonight. And make that three for three. And the Bruins retake the lead, six--

This is MacIntyre. He's gonna throw it to Evans. It's complete. And brought down inside the 10-yard line. Keisean Lucier-South makes the stop--

Direct snap to him, Shenault, up the middle, touchdown, Colorado.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

From the pistol, McMillian, up the middle. Touchdown, Colorado.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Buffs, from the pistol. How about Montez keeps it. Montez, touchdown, Colorado. 35-yard run for Steven Montez.

Well, if their offense can play like this, where they can change up the tempos and they can run the football and get the ball down the field. And then on the other side, they've got a defense that is aggressive. They're physical. They can bring blitzes from multiple angles and guys that can make plays. So he's got a nice, complete team here in Boulder.

- Well, Coach Mac gets just his second victory against UCLA. And Colorado, 4-0 on the season, they win their PAC-12 opener. UCLA will fall to 0 and 4.