Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow made an absurd third-down catch to spur the Tigers’ 27-23 comeback vs. Syracuse
Video Details
WHAT. A. CATCH.
ANNOUNCER: With two catches today. More pressure from Syracuse. Brice steps away from it, down the field and caught. Hunter Renfrow does make a play inside the 30 yard line.
