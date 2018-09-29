Will Grier shows off his cannon with a 45-yard TD pass in West Virginia’s huge first quarter
West Virginia poured it on vs. Texas Tech in the 1Q.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, and I think he's my leading Heisman candidate right now, for sure.
ANNOUNCER 2: Grier, downfield, looking for Simms. Touchdown, Mountaineers!
ANNOUNCER 1: And that is why. What a dart. And we knew coming in that this Texas Tech defense, passing defense in particular, really struggles. Will Grier, here-- this is his second read. He started on the right side of the field, comes back across, [INAUDIBLE] had a one on one match-up based on what he saw at the top of coverage.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices