ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah, and I think he's my leading Heisman candidate right now, for sure.

ANNOUNCER 2: Grier, downfield, looking for Simms. Touchdown, Mountaineers!

ANNOUNCER 1: And that is why. What a dart. And we knew coming in that this Texas Tech defense, passing defense in particular, really struggles. Will Grier, here-- this is his second read. He started on the right side of the field, comes back across, [INAUDIBLE] had a one on one match-up based on what he saw at the top of coverage.