ANNOUNCER 1: And now Homer, who might be breathing a little heavy, 56 yard run. He comes out. DJ Dallas is going to walk in. So Homer does most of the work. DJ gets the touchdown.

ANNOUNCER 2: He gets a touchdown. He gets the glory. But, you kn ow, we got to, again, Gene, as you mentioned--

ANNOUNCER 1: He'll rush four. And here comes a pressure! The ball's out! Scooped up by Hurricane's defense into the end zone, touchdown, John Garvin! After cornerman got the hit and forced the fumble. And look what makes its first appearance. You get the turnover, you get the chain. And now, it's third and 17 after Willis made a huge tackle for a loss. Surratt pressure comes immediately. And he throws a pick right into the bread basket! Joe Jackson! Touchdown! The chain's going to be coming out. That is the second time the Miami defense has not just forced a turnover--

From around the five. Travis Homer alongside Perry to throw again. All kinds of time, and it's a touchdown. Fit it into Darrell Langham.

And this Miami offense looks a whole lot different with number five leading the way. 15 minutes to go. 33-10 the score. Chazz Surratt throws and it's intercepted. And this one may come back! We'll see! Surratt, can he catch him? The answer is no! All the way, end zone! Touchdown Romeo Finley!