Mike Leach is not a fan of disco

The head coach of the Washington State Cougars explained why disco was the worst time in history for music.

MIKE LEACH: It's during the Disco era, which was the worst era of music that there is. I mean, that's just a bad memory, really, disco. And all you people that like disco or want to revive disco, you're out of your mind. I don't care what you think. I mean, it was horrible. And then of course they overreacted, and punk rock followed that because everybody was so angry.

