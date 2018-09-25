Mike Leach is not a fan of disco
Video Details
The head coach of the Washington State Cougars explained why disco was the worst time in history for music.
MIKE LEACH: It's during the Disco era, which was the worst era of music that there is. I mean, that's just a bad memory, really, disco. And all you people that like disco or want to revive disco, you're out of your mind. I don't care what you think. I mean, it was horrible. And then of course they overreacted, and punk rock followed that because everybody was so angry.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices