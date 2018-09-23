Dwayne Haskins throws 5 TDs for Ohio State against Tulane | STATE OF THE BUCKEYES
Robert Smith was impressed with Dwayne Haskins' dominant performance in Urban Meyer’s return to the sidelines for Ohio State.
