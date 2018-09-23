ANNOUNCER 1: Play fake-- Stanley looking over the middle. Caught. Up the sideline, TJ Hockenson and he can move.

Toren Young comes in at running back. And they'll hand it on the end around. Smith-Marsette still on the move. And he'll get out of bounds deep in Wisconsin territory.

Play fake. Hornibrook sets up, has a receiver, and it's caught! Alec Ingold out of bounds inside the 10-yard line!

ANNOUNCER 2: What a concept here. This is the fullback. Watch. Ingles is going to come out, and he's just going to head right down the field.

ANNOUNCER 1: Play fake. Hornibrook-- touchdown! Jake Ferguson! And grandad is a happy man right now in the press box. Barry Alvarez's grandson, Jake Ferguson, the red shirt freshman, scores a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor back in the game. Hornibrook to throw it-- goes deep up and incomplete intended for Kendric Pryor. Well defended-- Amani Hooker.

Third down and 9. Stanley scrambles out of the pocket, squares his shoulders, delivers deep down the field and caught inside the 20! TJ Hockenson! And a flag!

Stanley to throw again. Stanley's in the end zone! Touchdown, Noah Fent!

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, what you're going to get is Fant as the tight end. And the safety gets off of the hash. Stanley does a great job using his eyes. And what happens is Scott Nelson, number 9--

ANNOUNCER 1: And Wisconsin starts from the goal line-- Cruickshank. Oh, my goodness! Woo! Now, that is a special teams hit, Amani Jones!

Lotti punts it away. Groeneweg, the deep man, catches it on the run. He's got a blocker in front of him with a lane-- lost it. Loose ball. Wisconsin says they have it.

ANNOUNCER 2: What a heck of a player, man. I'll tell you what. And this story too. Gus, this guy-- he moved homes from his mother, father, step-mother, spent time in foster care.

ANNOUNCER 1: Play fake. Stanley looks, delivers deep. He's got a man! Caught! Hockenson again! Down at the 5!

ANNOUNCER 3: Hockenson has the right tight end. He fakes. He fakes. Then he sneaks through the defense, and he turns on the jets. And again, what does Stanley do? He gives him a ton of air.

ANNOUNCER 1: Anthony Lotti punting it away from the 40-yard line-- his fifth punt of the game. Groeneweg gets away from the football and dives. It's touched! Unbelievable!

It ought to have been Shaun Beyer, a tight end. And he was just blocking. I believe it was 42. That's Shaun Beyer.

Hornibrook drops it off. Touchdown, Danny Davis!

Young, the deep back. Stanley quick throw-- touchdown, Iowa! Noah Fant!

Hornibrook looking delivers-- touchdown, Badgers! AJ Taylor. Alex Hornibrook-- ice water in his veins!