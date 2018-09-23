Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin scores touchdown after getting the pitch on fake field goal
Spartans kicker Matt Coghlin scores his first career touchdown after Ben Lewerke pitches him the ball on a fake field goal and he goes 6 yards for the score.
ANNOUNCER 1: And this is going to be a fake. Lewerke pitches it up and it's a touchdown for the kicker, Matt Coghlin! What a turn of events! Mark Dantonio with a gutsy call, and boy does he pay off.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, they lined up in an unblanced field goal situation, which you do all of the hash. They went to the short side. I think he could have kept it, decided to pitch it. Everything is there-- element of surprise, well-blocked, in the end zone. And there's my option play.
