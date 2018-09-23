ANNOUNCER 1: And this is going to be a fake. Lewerke pitches it up and it's a touchdown for the kicker, Matt Coghlin! What a turn of events! Mark Dantonio with a gutsy call, and boy does he pay off.

ANNOUNCER 2: Yeah, they lined up in an unblanced field goal situation, which you do all of the hash. They went to the short side. I think he could have kept it, decided to pitch it. Everything is there-- element of surprise, well-blocked, in the end zone. And there's my option play.