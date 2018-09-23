Noah Igbinoghene’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown helps No. 9 Auburn take down Arkansas
Auburn stomps Arkansas 34-3 at home to improve to 3-1.
COMMENTATOR 1: [INAUDIBLE] Benny Snell score.
COMMENTATOR 2: Commonwealth is going to be lit next week if they can hold on.
COMMENTATOR 1: Here's Igbinoghene. And he's going to block. He's got some speed. And he's gonna take it to the house. 96 yard kickoff return for Noah Igbinoghene.
They moved Igbinoghene to the defensive side of the ball, and I asked Chip Lindsey-- when we met with him yesterday-- are you fighting to get him back on offense? He said I wouldn't mind. The dude has got some speed. And he shows it off here.
COMMENTATOR 2: It's a great job of setting up Arkansas to the right, cutting it back--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices