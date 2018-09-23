Clyde Edwards-Helaire goes 28 yards for the score as No. 6 LSU beats Louisiana Tech
Video Details
Clyde Edwards-Helaire finishes with 136 yards and 2 touchdowns as LSU tops Louisiana Tech 38-21
ANNOUNCER 1: Edwards-Helaire with a toss, and an army in front of him down the sideline. He tip-toes his way in for 6.
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: They call it POT-- points off turnovers. If you turn it over to LSU, their offense is going to make you pay. That offensive line, not only get blocks, but when you've got terrific running backs like Brossette and Helaire.
