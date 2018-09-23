ANNOUNCER 1: LD Brown, Chuba Hubbard in the back field. Cornelius, under pressure, throws it to end zone-- wide open. Caught-- JD King. Touchdown, Cowboys! [CHEERING]

[FIREWORKS]

The sophomore out of Georgia.

They go four up top. They throw the fade to Vasher-- caught! Touchdown, Red Raiders!

[CHEERING]

Bowman throws-- got a man wide open. Complete-- Wesley. Antoine Wesley with the one-handed grab.

He's flanked out, now running in motion. And they give it on the reverse end to KeSean Carter. He scores, and Tech takes the lead.

18-yard pick up.

ANNOUNCER 2: And receiver left side.

ANNOUNCER 1: Here's Justice Hill. He scores. Cowboys take the lead.

--mark it at the 1. And there, Thompson gets it in. And Tech re-takes the lead.

ANNOUNCER 3: Been really impressed with Texas Tech's offensive line.

ANNOUNCER 1: They're going to Vasher. Jumps-- knocked away. And did he make the Interception? AJ Green? He does! What a defensive play by the Cowboys!

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 3: Well, the guy that had four interceptions last season comes up with a huge play. We see the ball get tipped.

ANNOUNCER 1: Wow.

ANNOUNCER 3: Oh, was that left foot though-- did that left foot come down out of bounds in the white when he got possession of the ball? There's the tip. That's possession I'm going to guess, and the right foot is in bounds. So I'm going to guess that's going to stay.

ANNOUNCER 1: They're looking at second and 10. It's a hand-off. Felton spins out of one tackle, to the 5. Touchdown, Texas Tech!

[CHEERING]

27 yards-- the senior out of Houston.

Dominic Panazzolo in to punt things away. He's only had one return on him. And it's a loose ball! And Tech comes up with another turnover! Tylan Wallace fumbles it away. Riko Jeffers recovers.

ANNOUNCER 3: Well, this ball just floats in the air, and he misjudges the distance. He was about a half a step short of catching that right in the breadbasket, has to lean out, catch it with his hands. And then all that traffic-- Texas Tech takes over on offense once again.

[CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 1: Now, for the Cowboys-- 3 of 11 on third down. Cornelius up top-- intercepted! Adrian Frye-- the redshirt freshman out of Houston. He went to the well once too many times.

--total yards of offense. Right up to Felton. Touchdown, Texas Tech!

[CHEERING]

His second of the night, this time from 17 yards out.