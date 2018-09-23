ANNOUNCER 1: OU in the red zone. 12 for 12 in the red zone this season with nine touchdowns and make it 10-- the full back Carson Meier. Touchdown, OU.

[CHEERING]

--made that last stop. Calen Holt now the option and he-- excuse me, Conor Slomka moves the ball forward. Touchdown! It took them a while to find him in the pile. Conor Slomka has the touchdown for Army West Point.

Kyler Murray has another wide open receiver in Lee Morris. And Morris is knocked out of bounds inside the 30 by Max Regan-- 38 yards.

--this season on third down. And Murray looking at CeeDee Lamb. Touchdown, Oklahoma!

[CHEERING]

[FIREWORKS]

Third touchdown this season for CeeDee Lamb.

--two on fourth downs when needed to keep the drive moving. Hopkins-- faked the pitch and he'll get into the end zone. Kevlin Hopkins from five yards away. Touchdown, Army.

[CHEERING]

--a team last year that was a play away from playing for a national championship. Kyler Murray will load in time. He'll just take off. Kyler Murray showing off the wheels! He'll take it! Touchdown!

[CHEERING]

[FIREWORKS]

--but first and goal from now the 3-yard line. Touchdown, Andy Davidson and Army.

[CHEERING]

On a drive that started a long time ago on an interception from Mike Reynolds. Army an extra point away from pulling even with Oklahoma.

Fourth and goal from the 1 for Kyler Murray and Oklahoma. Trey Sermon into the pile!

ANNOUNCER 2: He's not going to make it. What a goal line stand here for Army on the road at Oklahoma. Fourth and goal, can't get it in the end zone.

ANNOUNCER 1: They are fired up on the Army sideline. A huge stop--

Third and 14. Back to pass is Hopkins-- hit as he throws! It's intercepted by Kenneth Mann!

[CHEERING]

On second and 8. A little option for Oklahoma-- Trey Sermon, first down inside the 20. 11 yards.

Snap, pull, kick-- and he missed it! It's wide left! Army will take number 5 Oklahoma to overtime!

CeeDee Lamb at the bottom of the screen. Murray, CeeDee Lamb-- touchdown!

[CHEERING]

[FIREWORKS]

On fourth and 7, Hopkins will throw it. It's up in the air, and that'll do it! Intercepted by Parnell Motley! Oklahoma survives!

[CHEERING]

[FIREWORKS]