[CHEERING] ANNOUNCER 1: They're going to Vasher. Jumps, knocked away. And did he make the interception, AJ Green? He does. What a defensive play by the Cowboys.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, the guy that had four interceptions last season comes up with a huge play. You can see the ball get tipped.

ANNOUNCER 1: Wow.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, was that foot, though-- did that left foot come down out of bounds in the white when he got possession of the ball? There's the tip. There's-- that's possession, I'm going to guess. And the right foot is in bounds, so I'm going to guess-- I'm going to guess that's going to stay.