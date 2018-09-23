Oklahoma State’s AJ Green makes unreal interception in the endzone
Oklahoma State cornerback AJ Green deflects the pass and makes a crazy interception in the endzone against Texas Tech.
[CHEERING] ANNOUNCER 1: They're going to Vasher. Jumps, knocked away. And did he make the interception, AJ Green? He does. What a defensive play by the Cowboys.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, the guy that had four interceptions last season comes up with a huge play. You can see the ball get tipped.
ANNOUNCER 1: Wow.
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, was that foot, though-- did that left foot come down out of bounds in the white when he got possession of the ball? There's the tip. There's-- that's possession, I'm going to guess. And the right foot is in bounds, so I'm going to guess-- I'm going to guess that's going to stay.
