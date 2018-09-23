ANNOUNCER 1: The Maize and Blue make their way out onto the field here in Ann Arbor, just moments ago before a packed crowd of over 106,000 on Maize Out Day. So much history, 16 combined national titles. Six Heisman Trophy winners. They even shared a title back in '97. This is what Big 10 football is all about.

Bell now comes in to help off the play fake. Martinez in trouble. Has to unload. Thrown behind his receiver, but the adjustment by Stanley Morgan. Morgan will drive the Wolverines inside the 45 to the 43. Brandon Watson hauled him down. First 10, Nebraska.

ANNOUNCER 2: Nice.

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, tipped into the air. Could it be? Yes, it is. Picked off. It's Josh Metellus. Metellus had the pick six a week ago. Higdon remains the set back. Karan, a quick burst. And a bigplay. Ushered out of bounds shy of the 10. 47 yards.

Out of the I. Higdon dots it. Mason up front and in. Power touchdown, Wolverines. The history of the two programs amazingly similar, and dominating. Just as Higdon is in the ground game. Look at him go. All the way. It is. Touchdown.

ANNOUNCER 2: They're lining up quick, trying to go tempo.

ANNOUNCER 1: Third and 3. Martinez in trouble. Well, he rolled right into Rashan Gary. Mason the set back. Wide open, untouched. Touchdown. His third of the year, his second of the day. Tyler, Tyjon Lindsey is back deep. Going to take it off the bounce.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh boy.

ANNOUNCER 1: Wow. What a mistake.

ANNOUNCER 2: And look at Ambry Thomas. Remember, on a muff, you cannot advance it. But you're right, the point here is why even do that? Why even field it in that position?

They have knowledge of one another. Patterson, wide open touchdown Gentry. Shea is looking for love. Come on, give me mine. I'm ready-- oh, no.

ANNOUNCER 1: He's looking for love, but all the wrong places.

ANNOUNCER 2: Mason comes back in, the fullback in front of Higdon now. Second down at the 1. Bounces off one, gets his way into the end zone. His third touchdown of the day.

It's as if they know what's coming out of the Nebraska playbook now. Tipped again. Martinez-- that was a smart play. What an athletic play. Punches and tips it, and Martinez knows he's going to pick it if he doesn't knock it down. You can question whether there was control or not, and I think this is what this discussion is about.

ANNOUNCER 1: I still think he points to the headiness of the quarterback to understand.

ANNOUNCER 2: It does.

- Correction. The second pass was a forward pass. There were two forward passes thrown during the down. The second pass was illegal. That pass was thrown in the end zone.

ANNOUNCER 2: Safety.

ANNOUNCER 1: Caleb Lightbourn is going to need the whirlpool after this one. A lot of punts for Caleb today. One of the more active in college football. High and tight to Peoples-Jones, who has got incredible speed. And there it is. There it is. And there he goes. He will beat them to the pylon, touchdown.

ANNOUNCER 2:

ANNOUNCER 1: Wow.

Well, the Michigan Wolverines move forward, are 3 and 1. Nebraska falls to 0 and 3. Our final score, 56-10.