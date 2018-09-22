- Good interview with Paul Carcaterra and Will Grier. The Heisman candidate at quarterback, just completed a pass to Simms, he's got it again and he gets loose inside the 20, goodbye, touchdown. The first two series for the Mountaineers were dismal, but this is a quick-strike offense, and Grier gets Simms for an 82-yard touchdown play.

Center has been a trouble spot for West Virginia. They've rotated a couple of guys there. That snap went high but here they get it in. Touchdown, Mountaineers, it's David Sills, his third touchdown catch of the year.

Sills at the top of the screen, he's gonna float one that way. Grier on target and what a catch. David Sills, his second touchdown grab, and he just [INAUDIBLE] AJ Parker, is that what you're saying, [INAUDIBLE]?

On first down, the fake to Pettaway. Grier, unloading, has a man. Tevin Bush, caught, touchdown. [INAUDIBLE] You're right. You called it, they're gonna stay true to who they are and that's letting Grier do what he does best. 62 yards.

Grier, Sills, his third touchdown catch of the day.

- I cannot say enough about the route-running from David Sills.

The patience at the the line of scrimmage, step on a bunch of ants--