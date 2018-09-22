ANNOUNCER 1: A punch in the gut for a defensive coordinator to give up that one.

ANNOUNCER 2: Blitz coming. Perkins breaks free. Here goes Bryce Perkins. Hurdles a man. Inside out at the 15. Dee Smith broke down to make the play, and Perkins goes Edwin Moses on him.

ANNOUNCER 1: Everything collapsing around him, and that's why you need some sort of push up the middle, and look at that athleticism. Completely whiffs. That's why you got to see what you're hitting, Dee Smith. My goodness.