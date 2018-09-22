ANNOUNCER 1: Mistake there. Here's third and 9. Brock hit as he throws. He's flying backwards, he completes to his tight end, and the ball comes out. It's Georgia's football. It's Tyson Campbell on the fumble return. And Campbell all the way to the house.

ANNOUNCER 2: Wow.

ANNOUNCER 1: Matched up at the bottom of the screen. On the ground, to Rountree. Barreling his way, still barreling. He gets there. Touchdown.

ANNOUNCER 2: Left to right, all over the field. We saw them down.

ANNOUNCER 1: Punt is blocked, and it's scooped up and scored. It's Eric Stokes, the redshirt freshman off a touchdown. Special, special teams by Georgia.

Off the play fake, Fromm to throw. And leaping up for it is Ridley for the score. Touchdown. 33 yards. Jake Fromm to Riley Ridley. Put it where the defender could not get it.

Trap and go down the sideline. Back shoulder to Jeremiah Holloman. Holloman down the sideline, and that's how you respond, by Georgia. Wow, was that quick for 61 yards and the score.

ANNOUNCER 2: Wow. What a throw and catch.

ANNOUNCER 1: But you already knew that. It was common knowledge. Back to open quarter number four, on a big shot. Wide open, middle of the field to Mecole Hardman for six. You'll never have an easier touchdown.