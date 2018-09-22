Wake Forest lines up for FG without a kicker … and then things get even worse
WELP. Poor Wake Forest -- and the poor freshman kicker who remained on the sidelines warming up as his team took the field for a field goal attempt. Oh, but that wasn't the end...
COMMENTATOR 1 : They went for it on fourth down seven times last week against Boston College.
COMMENTATOR 2: I think the thought here is, hey, we just put a pretty good drive together. They--
COMMENTATOR 1 : The kicker's not on the field.
COMMENTATOR 2: They do need a kicker.
COMMENTATOR 1 : He's surprised they're trying this.
COMMENTATOR 2: They do need a kicker.
COMMENTATOR 1 : And they still have 18 on the play clock, but you saw Nick Sciba over practicing on the net. Time for one quick breath. 37-yard attempt. He's six out of seven, but his longest make has been 35 yards.
And he hooked it off the upright. Well, there's no excuse for the kicker not to be ready.
