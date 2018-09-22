Michigan started its dominance of Nebraska with a gorgeous 44-yard TD before things REALLY got out of hand
A little trickeration got the Wolverines started.
ANNOUNCER 1: Amazingly similar and dominated just as Higdon is in the ground game. Look at him go. All the way. It is touchdown.
ANNOUNCER 2: It just looks like a power pistol kind of formation without the back. In the back he comes across the formation, gets up vertical, and then puts both the defenders in his hip pocket. Got to get after him, guys. That just want to right there. Ah! That's good football.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices