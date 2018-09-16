San Diego State knocks off No. 23 Arizona State
Video Details
Juwan Washington runs for 138 yards and a touchdown as San Diego State upsets Arizona State 28-21
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices