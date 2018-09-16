Nick Fitzgerald explodes for 6 total touchdowns as No. 16 Mississippi State downs Louisiana
Video Details
Nick Fitzgerald had a day against Louisiana, finishing with 350 yards of total offense and 6 total touchdowns
