No. 24 Oklahoma St. upsets No. 17 Boise State 44-21
- Big 12
- Boise State Broncos
- CFB
- Dallas Cowboys
- FBS (I-A)
- Mountain West
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
-
No. 24 Oklahoma St. upsets No. 17 Boise State 44-21. The Cowboys racked up over 400 yards of total offense. Oklahoma State improves to 3-0 on the season.
