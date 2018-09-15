BYU stuns No. 6 Wisconsin 24-21 on a last-second missed FG by the Badgers
Video Details
Wisconsin misses a late field goal and falls to BYU 24-21 in Madison.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices