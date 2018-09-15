Malik Rosier connects with Jeff Thomas on 38-yard touchdown pass in Miami’s win over Toledo
Malik Rosier hooks up with Jeff Thomas for a 38-yard touchdown strike as Miami downs Toledo 49-24
