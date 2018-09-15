Watch all of Kyler Murray’s first half TDs for Oklahoma, including a 75-yarder to Hollywood Brown
The Oklahoma Sooners took care of business in the first half against Iowa State, as Kyler Murray's 3 TDs led the No. 5 team in the nation to a 24-10 lead.
