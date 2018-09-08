Colorado comes from behind beating Nebraska 33-28
Video Details
Colorado comes from behind beating Nebraska 33-28. Nebraska begins the Scott Frost era 0-1. Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. caught 10 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices