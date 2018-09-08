Wisconsin rolls New Mexico thanks to a record day from Jonathan Taylor
Video Details
Wisconsin rolls New Mexico thanks to a record day from Jonathan Taylor. The Badger running back recorded 253 yards on 33 carries. Taylor led the Badgers with 3 touchdowns in the 45-14 victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices