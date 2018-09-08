Kyler Murray finds CeeDee Lamb with another picture-perfect pass for an Oklahoma TD
Video Details
Kyler Murray played out of his mind as Oklahoma crushed UCLA on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices