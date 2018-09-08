‘Hollywood!’ Oklahoma takes the lead vs. UCLA on a big play, and Gus Johnson reacts
'Lights! Camera! Action!' Gus Johnson is a treasure. After UCLA scored first, Oklahoma responded with back-to-back scores to take a 14-7 first-quarter lead on FOX.
