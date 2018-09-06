Matt Leinart’s Week 1 Heisman Hopefuls
Matt Leinart's Week 1 Heisman Hopefuls 1) Will Grier 2) Jonathan Taylor 3) Tua Tagovailoa 4) Trace McSorley 5) Ed Oliver
