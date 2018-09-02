No. 1 Alabama off and rolling with 51-14 victory over Louisville
Video Details
No.1 Alabama off and rolling with a dominate victory over Louisville. Sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa split time with Junior Jalen Hurts.
