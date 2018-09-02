Ohio State drops 77 points in opener with interim head coach Ryan Day | STATE OF THE BUCKEYES
Video Details
CFB on FOX’s Robert Smith discusses Ohio State’s performance in their season opener against Oregon State.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices