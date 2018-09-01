No. 5 Ohio State posts 77 points in season opener
No. 5 Ohio State doubles up Oregon State. The Buckeyes didn't miss a beat despite not having head coach Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes win 77-31 over the Beavers.
