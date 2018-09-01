Oklahoma pours it on against FAU with a gorgeous 65-yard touchdown
Video Details
Oklahoma is pouring it on against Lane Kiffin and FAU in the first quarter.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices