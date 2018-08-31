Justice Hill’s 3-yard touchdown run gives Oklahoma State early 7-0 lead — and is the first score of the season on FS1
Justice Hill scampers into the end zone from 3 yards out to get the scoring started for Oklahoma early in the 1st quarter.
