No. 23 Northwestern pulls away from Illinois 42-7
Northwestern beats Illinois 42-7 to win their 7th straight game to end the year.
Utah rolls to 34-13 win over Colorado
9 hours ago
Gaskin's 4 TDs lead No. 17 Washington to 41-14 blowout of No. 13 Washington State
10 hours ago
No. 21 Stanford takes down No. 8 Notre Dame 38-20
11 hours ago
Dabo Swinney earns 100th career win as No. 3 Clemson beats South Carolina 34-10
12 hours ago
14 hours ago
No. 19 Michigan State cruises past Rutgers 40-7
15 hours ago
