No. 9 Ohio State erases Michigan 14-point lead to take its sixth straight Game
After notching a rush touchdown and one in the air, J.T. Barrett left the game in the 3rd quarter with an injured knee, but backup QB Dwayne Haskins helped Urban Meyer's No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes rally to defeat Jim Harbaugh's Michigan squad 31-20 in their 6th straight victory over the Wolverines.
