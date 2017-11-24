Kenny Hill connects with Jarrison Stewart for the TD to give TCU the lead over Baylor
Kenny Hill connects with Jarrison Stewart for the 7-yard touchdown. The TCU Horned Frogs lead the Baylor Bears 14-9.
More College Football Videos
Kenny Hill connects with Jarrison Stewart for the TD to give TCU the lead over Baylor
15 mins ago
Cris Carter wonders what Jim Harbaugh has done to earn a lifetime contract with Michigan
1 day ago
Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 13
1 day ago
Make Your Pick with Jason McIntyre: College Football Week 13
1 day ago
Joel Klatt explains why Jim Harbaugh signing a lifetime contract with Michigan could make sense
1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe explains why he is not happy about T.O. being kept out of the Hall of Fame
2 days ago
More College Football Videos»
20146-20149